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Pipa Lounge Restaurant & Hookah in Miami

Pipa Lounge Restaurant & Hookah

About

Restaurant and water pipe lounge with oriental and Mediterranean cuisine. Cozy interior and relaxing atmosphere make it ideal for relaxing and socializing.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

323 Sunny Isles Blvd, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160, Соединенные Штаты
+17867881000

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday17:00 - 01:00
Tuesday17:00 - 02:00
Wednesday17:00 - 01:00
Thursday17:00 - 02:00
Friday17:00 - 02:00
Saturday17:00 - 02:00
Sunday17:00 - 01:00