Pipa Lounge Restaurant & Hookah in Miami
About
Restaurant and water pipe lounge with oriental and Mediterranean cuisine. Cozy interior and relaxing atmosphere make it ideal for relaxing and socializing.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
323 Sunny Isles Blvd, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160, Соединенные Штаты
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday17:00 - 01:00
Tuesday17:00 - 02:00
Wednesday17:00 - 01:00
Thursday17:00 - 02:00
Friday17:00 - 02:00
Saturday17:00 - 02:00
Sunday17:00 - 01:00