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RU

Ratanà in Milan

Ratanà

About

Restaurant with modern interpretations of traditional dishes such as saffron risotto and osso buco. The menu changes seasonally.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Wine list
Cocktail list
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Full bar
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Via Gaetano de Castillia, 28, 20124 Milano MI
+390287128855

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 23:30
Tuesday12:00 - 23:30
Wednesday12:00 - 23:30
Thursday12:00 - 23:30
Friday12:00 - 23:30
Saturday12:00 - 23:30
Sunday12:00 - 23:30