Ratanà in Milan
About
Restaurant with modern interpretations of traditional dishes such as saffron risotto and osso buco. The menu changes seasonally.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Wine list
Cocktail list
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Full bar
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Via Gaetano de Castillia, 28, 20124 Milano MI
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 23:30
Tuesday12:00 - 23:30
Wednesday12:00 - 23:30
Thursday12:00 - 23:30
Friday12:00 - 23:30
Saturday12:00 - 23:30
Sunday12:00 - 23:30