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Trattoria Trippa in Milan

Trattoria Trippa

About

The Trattoria is famous for its authentic Italian cuisine and homemade approach to cooking. The menu changes daily depending on what is available in the market.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Vegan dishes
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Via Giorgio Vasari, 1, 20135 Milano MI
+393276687908

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday19:15 - 23:30
Tuesday19:15 - 23:30
Wednesday19:15 - 23:30
Thursday19:15 - 23:30
Friday12:30 - 23:30