Trattoria Trippa in Milan
About
The Trattoria is famous for its authentic Italian cuisine and homemade approach to cooking. The menu changes daily depending on what is available in the market.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Vegan dishes
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Via Giorgio Vasari, 1, 20135 Milano MI
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday19:15 - 23:30
Tuesday19:15 - 23:30
Wednesday19:15 - 23:30
Thursday19:15 - 23:30
Friday12:30 - 23:30