Erba Brusca in Milan
About
A restaurant with an emphasis on local and seasonal products. The menu changes, but you can always find pasta with clams and truffles.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Full bar
Contacts
Alzaia Naviglio Pavese, 286, 20142 Milano MI
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday19:30 - 23:00
Tuesday19:30 - 23:00
Wednesday19:30 - 23:00
Thursday19:30 - 23:00
Friday19:30 - 23:00
Saturday12:30 - 23:00
Sunday12:00 - 23:00