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RU

Erba Brusca in Milan

Erba Brusca

About

A restaurant with an emphasis on local and seasonal products. The menu changes, but you can always find pasta with clams and truffles.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Full bar

Contacts

Alzaia Naviglio Pavese, 286, 20142 Milano MI
+393515166021

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday19:30 - 23:00
Tuesday19:30 - 23:00
Wednesday19:30 - 23:00
Thursday19:30 - 23:00
Friday19:30 - 23:00
Saturday12:30 - 23:00
Sunday12:00 - 23:00