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Osteria Lagrandissima in Milan

Osteria Lagrandissima

About

Restaurant with traditional Italian cuisine and family atmosphere. The menu includes homemade pasta, meat and fish dishes, and desserts.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Pet-friendly

Contacts

Via Ponte Nuovo, 25, 20128 Milano MI
+393425593532

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday19:30 - 00:00
Wednesday19:30 - 00:00
Thursday19:30 - 00:00
Friday19:30 - 00:00
Saturday12:30 - 00:00
Sunday12:30 - 15:30