Osteria Lagrandissima in Milan
About
Restaurant with traditional Italian cuisine and family atmosphere. The menu includes homemade pasta, meat and fish dishes, and desserts.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Pet-friendly
Contacts
Via Ponte Nuovo, 25, 20128 Milano MI
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday19:30 - 00:00
Wednesday19:30 - 00:00
Thursday19:30 - 00:00
Friday19:30 - 00:00
Saturday12:30 - 00:00
Sunday12:30 - 15:30