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Gastronomia Yamamoto in Milan

Gastronomia Yamamoto

About

Japanese restaurant with an authentic menu. Try the rich curry, tender unagi eel donburi, or any of the excellent side dishes, especially braised hijiki and miso eggplant.

Features

Full bar
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Pet-friendly

Contacts

Via Amedei, 5, 20123 Milano MI
+390236741426

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday12:30 - 22:30
Wednesday12:30 - 22:30
Thursday12:30 - 22:30
Friday12:30 - 22:30
Saturday12:30 - 22:30