Gastronomia Yamamoto in Milan
About
Japanese restaurant with an authentic menu. Try the rich curry, tender unagi eel donburi, or any of the excellent side dishes, especially braised hijiki and miso eggplant.
Features
Full bar
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Pet-friendly
Contacts
Via Amedei, 5, 20123 Milano MI
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday12:30 - 22:30
Wednesday12:30 - 22:30
Thursday12:30 - 22:30
Friday12:30 - 22:30
Saturday12:30 - 22:30