Buddha-Bar Monte-Carlo in Monaco
About
Renowned bar and restaurant with exotic décor. Offers a relaxing atmosphere and a unique nightlife experience in Monaco.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Wine list
Cocktail list
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Pet-friendly
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Contacts
Place du Casino, 98000
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday18:00 - 03:00
Tuesday18:00 - 03:00
Wednesday18:00 - 03:00
Thursday18:00 - 03:00
Friday18:00 - 03:00
Saturday18:00 - 03:00