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Buddha-Bar Monte-Carlo in Monaco

Buddha-Bar Monte-Carlo

About

Renowned bar and restaurant with exotic décor. Offers a relaxing atmosphere and a unique nightlife experience in Monaco.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Wine list
Cocktail list
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Pet-friendly
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash

Contacts

Place du Casino, 98000
+37798061919

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday18:00 - 03:00
Tuesday18:00 - 03:00
Wednesday18:00 - 03:00
Thursday18:00 - 03:00
Friday18:00 - 03:00
Saturday18:00 - 03:00