We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

Sass Café in Monaco

Sass Café

About

An elegant place that combines restaurant and club. Known for its live music and great atmosphere. Popular with locals and tourists.

Features

Terrace
Seating
Accepts cards
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Apple Pay / Google Pay

Contacts

11 Av. Princesse Grace, 98000 Monaco
+37793255200

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday20:30 - 03:00
Tuesday20:30 - 03:00
Wednesday20:30 - 03:00
Thursday20:30 - 03:00
Friday20:30 - 03:00
Saturday20:30 - 03:00
Sunday20:30 - 03:00