Sass Café in Monaco
About
An elegant place that combines restaurant and club. Known for its live music and great atmosphere. Popular with locals and tourists.
Features
Terrace
Seating
Accepts cards
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Contacts
11 Av. Princesse Grace, 98000 Monaco
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday20:30 - 03:00
Tuesday20:30 - 03:00
Wednesday20:30 - 03:00
Thursday20:30 - 03:00
Friday20:30 - 03:00
Saturday20:30 - 03:00
Sunday20:30 - 03:00