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Cipriani Monte Carlo in Monaco

Cipriani Monte Carlo

About

An Italian restaurant with a refined, private atmosphere, where classic dishes are executed to perfection, service is thoughtfully curated, and the evening unfolds into a seamless, elegant experience with soft lighting and a quiet sense of exclusivity.

Features

Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Seating
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Pet-friendly

Contacts

1 Av. Princesse Grâce, 98000 Monaco
+37793254250

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 23:30
Tuesday12:00 - 23:30
Wednesday12:00 - 23:30
Thursday12:00 - 23:30
Friday12:00 - 23:30
Saturday12:00 - 23:30
Sunday12:00 - 23:30