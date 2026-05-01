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Castelroc in Monaco

Castelroc

About

Restaurant with 50 years of history, serving Mediterranean and traditional cuisine. Magnificent terrace overlooking the Monaco mountains.

Features

Посадочные места
Терраса
Принимают карты
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Наличные
Вегетарианские блюда
Веганские блюда
Вино и пиво
Wi-Fi
Бронирование столов
Парковка
Можно с животными

Contacts

Pl. du Palais, 98000 Monaco
+37793303668
castelrocmonaco.com

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday09:00 - 18:00
Thursday09:00 - 18:00
Friday09:00 - 18:00
Saturday09:00 - 18:00
Sunday09:00 - 18:00