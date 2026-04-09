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Brilliants Fond in Moscow

Brilliants Fond

About

One of the world’s greatest treasuries, opened in 1967. Here you can see rare gold and platinum nuggets, legendary diamonds, and unique jewelry masterpieces. Each display holds not only precious gems but also the history of Russia. The Diamond Fund is the brightest and most famous part of the State Fund of Russia.

Features

Парковка

Contacts

Кремлёвская наб., 1, стр. 3, Москва
+7 (495) 629-20-36
www.gokhran.ru

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday08:00 - 18:00
Tuesday08:00 - 18:00
Wednesday08:00 - 18:00
Friday08:00 - 18:00
Saturday08:00 - 18:00
Sunday08:00 - 18:00