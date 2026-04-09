The New Tretyakov Gallery in Moscow
About
The largest exhibition of Russian 20th-century art, from avant-garde and socialist realism to the “severe style,” underground, and contemporary movements. It hosts retrospectives of great artists, experimental shows, and educational programs on 20th–21st century art.
Contacts
ул. Крымский Вал, 10, Москва, 119049
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday 10:00 - 18:00
Wednesday 10:00 - 18:00
Thursday 10:00 - 21:00
Friday 10:00 - 21:00
Saturday 10:00 - 21:00
Sunday 10:00 - 18:00