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RU

Severyane in Moscow

Severyane

About

Atmosphere of northern coziness and fire: dishes cooked over an open flame, signature presentation, and an interior where every detail tells a story.

Features

Wine list
Cocktail list
Vegetarian dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Accepts cards

Contacts

Большая Никитская ул., 12 стр 1, Москва, 125009
89771919116

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday09:00 - 00:00
Tuesday09:00 - 00:00
Wednesday09:00 - 00:00
Thursday09:00 - 00:00
Friday09:00 - 00:00
Saturday09:00 - 00:00
Sunday09:00 - 00:00