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Salone pasta&bar in Moscow

Salone pasta&bar

About

The perfect place for Italian cuisine lovers. A variety of pasta options, including house-made prepared on site and artisanal pasta crafted in Naples.

Features

Terrace
Seating
Accepts cards
Cash
Wine list
Suitable for events
Table reservations
Pet-friendly
Quiet atmosphere

Contacts

ул. Малая Дмитровка, 18А, стр. 3, Москва
+7 (929) 926-11-99

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday09:00 - 00:00
Tuesday09:00 - 00:00
Wednesday09:00 - 00:00
Thursday09:00 - 00:00
Friday09:00 - 01:00
Saturday10:00 - 01:00
Sunday10:00 - 00:00