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RU

Ottepel in Moscow

Ottepel

About

A restaurant in the Silk Pavilion at VDNKh. Chef Andrey Mamontov’s signature cuisine blends tradition with modernity: the menu features Russian and European gastronomy, homemade appetizers, and original desserts.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Cash
Full bar
Wine list
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Suitable for events
Wi-Fi
Pet-friendly

Contacts

пр-т Мира, 119 строение 311, Москва, 129223
84957486102

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday11:00 - 23:00
Tuesday11:00 - 23:00
Wednesday11:00 - 23:00
Thursday11:00 - 23:00
Friday11:00 - 23:00
Saturday11:00 - 23:00
Sunday11:00 - 23:00