Sixty in Moscow
About
One of the highest restaurants in Europe, located on the 62nd floor of the Federation Tower. It offers breathtaking views of Moscow, with sunrises, sunsets, and clouds beneath your feet.
Features
Wine list
Cocktail list
Full bar
Seating
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Accepts cards
Cash
Contacts
Пресненская наб., 12, Москва, 123317
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 00:00
Tuesday12:00 - 00:00
Wednesday12:00 - 00:00
Thursday12:00 - 00:00
Friday12:00 - 02:00
Saturday12:00 - 02:00
Sunday12:00 - 00:00