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Sixty in Moscow

Sixty

About

One of the highest restaurants in Europe, located on the 62nd floor of the Federation Tower. It offers breathtaking views of Moscow, with sunrises, sunsets, and clouds beneath your feet.

Features

Wine list
Cocktail list
Full bar
Seating
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Accepts cards
Cash

Contacts

Пресненская наб., 12, Москва, 123317
84956538368

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 00:00
Tuesday12:00 - 00:00
Wednesday12:00 - 00:00
Thursday12:00 - 00:00
Friday12:00 - 02:00
Saturday12:00 - 02:00
Sunday12:00 - 00:00