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Oltremare in Moscow

Oltremare

About

A place filled with the charm of upscale Italy. Here, live Italian music by Roberto Cardillo sets the mood, and the freshness of the seafood is beyond praise.

Features

Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Accepts cards
Cash
Seating
Wi-Fi
Live music
Parking
Valet parking

Contacts

Саввинская наб., 13, Москва, 119435
+7 (495) 189-89-13

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 00:00
Tuesday12:00 - 00:00
Wednesday12:00 - 00:00
Thursday12:00 - 00:00
Friday12:00 - 02:00
Saturday09:00 - 02:00
Sunday09:00 - 00:00