Oltremare in Moscow
About
A place filled with the charm of upscale Italy. Here, live Italian music by Roberto Cardillo sets the mood, and the freshness of the seafood is beyond praise.
Features
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Accepts cards
Cash
Seating
Wi-Fi
Live music
Parking
Valet parking
Contacts
Саввинская наб., 13, Москва, 119435
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 00:00
Tuesday12:00 - 00:00
Wednesday12:00 - 00:00
Thursday12:00 - 00:00
Friday12:00 - 02:00
Saturday09:00 - 02:00
Sunday09:00 - 00:00