Butler in Moscow
About
An aristocratic mansion near Patriarch’s Ponds with cuisine by Sicilian chef Giuseppe Davi. The menu features bottarga spaghetti, truffle ravioli, premium steaks, oysters, and king crab. Interiors include stucco, chandeliers, a white piano, and a summer garden.
Features
Accepts cards
Cash
Seating
Terrace
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Pet-friendly
Contacts
Трехпрудный пер., 15, Москва, 123001
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 00:00
Tuesday12:00 - 00:00
Wednesday12:00 - 00:00
Thursday12:00 - 00:00
Friday12:00 - 00:00
Saturday12:00 - 00:00
Sunday12:00 - 00:00