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Butler in Moscow

Butler

About

An aristocratic mansion near Patriarch’s Ponds with cuisine by Sicilian chef Giuseppe Davi. The menu features bottarga spaghetti, truffle ravioli, premium steaks, oysters, and king crab. Interiors include stucco, chandeliers, a white piano, and a summer garden.

Features

Accepts cards
Cash
Seating
Terrace
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Pet-friendly

Contacts

Трехпрудный пер., 15, Москва, 123001
84951504586https://maps.app.goo.gl/azcFLGfJLJptyRwh6

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 00:00
Tuesday12:00 - 00:00
Wednesday12:00 - 00:00
Thursday12:00 - 00:00
Friday12:00 - 00:00
Saturday12:00 - 00:00
Sunday12:00 - 00:00