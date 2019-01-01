White Rabbit in Moscow
About
One of the world’s top restaurants, ranked 13th in the prestigious The World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2019 and awarded the “gastronomic Oscar.” The menu combines contemporary signature cuisine with original gastronomic concepts.
Features
Wine list
Cocktail list
Terrace
Vegetarian dishes
Table reservations
Quiet atmosphere
Seating
Wi-Fi
Parking
Accepts cards
Contacts
Смоленская пл., 3, Москва, 121099
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 00:00
Tuesday12:00 - 00:00
Wednesday12:00 - 00:00
Thursday12:00 - 00:00
Friday12:00 - 00:00
Saturday12:00 - 00:00
Sunday12:00 - 00:00