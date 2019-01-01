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RU

White Rabbit in Moscow

White Rabbit

About

One of the world’s top restaurants, ranked 13th in the prestigious The World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2019 and awarded the “gastronomic Oscar.” The menu combines contemporary signature cuisine with original gastronomic concepts.

Features

Wine list
Cocktail list
Terrace
Vegetarian dishes
Table reservations
Quiet atmosphere
Seating
Wi-Fi
Parking
Accepts cards

Contacts

Смоленская пл., 3, Москва, 121099
84955105101

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 00:00
Tuesday12:00 - 00:00
Wednesday12:00 - 00:00
Thursday12:00 - 00:00
Friday12:00 - 00:00
Saturday12:00 - 00:00
Sunday12:00 - 00:00