Ory Bar in Munich
About
A high-class cocktail bar at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel. Renowned for its creative mixology, exquisite interior design, and live performances
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Neuturmstraße 1, 80331 München-Altstadt-Lehel
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday17:00 - 01:00
Tuesday17:00 - 01:00
Wednesday17:00 - 01:00
Thursday17:00 - 01:00
Friday17:00 - 02:00
Saturday17:00 - 02:00
Sunday17:00 - 01:00