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Schumann's Bar in Munich

Schumann's Bar

About

This is a legendary cocktail bar in Munich, founded by the famous bartender and author of books on mixology, Charles Schumann. Located on Odeonsplatz, the establishment combines a classic American bar with an elegant European atmosphere.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Odeonspl. 6-7, 80539 München
+4989229060

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday09:00 - 02:00
Tuesday09:00 - 02:00
Wednesday09:00 - 02:00
Thursday09:00 - 02:00
Friday09:00 - 02:00
Sunday17:00 - 00:00