Schumann's Bar in Munich
About
This is a legendary cocktail bar in Munich, founded by the famous bartender and author of books on mixology, Charles Schumann. Located on Odeonsplatz, the establishment combines a classic American bar with an elegant European atmosphere.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Odeonspl. 6-7, 80539 München
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday09:00 - 02:00
Tuesday09:00 - 02:00
Wednesday09:00 - 02:00
Thursday09:00 - 02:00
Friday09:00 - 02:00
Sunday17:00 - 00:00