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RU

P1 Club in Munich

P1 Club

About

The most famous and prestigious club in Munich, popular among celebrities. Located in the House of Arts building. There is a strict dress code, two music areas, and a terrace.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Live music
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Wine list
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Prinzregentenstraße 1, 80538 München-Altstadt-Lehel
+49892111140

Extra Info

HOURS
Wednesday19:00 - 00:00
Thursday00:00 - 04:00
Friday00:00 - 04:00
Saturday00:00 - 06:00
Sunday00:00 - 06:00