CALL SOUL - Breaking Bar in Munich
About
A themed bar in the style of the TV series "Breaking Bad". It offers a theatrical serving of cocktails in unusual dishes, for example, in "blood bags" or mini-baths.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Full bar
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wine list
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Pet-friendly
Contacts
Biedersteiner Str. 6, 80802 München
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday18:00 - 01:00
Wednesday18:00 - 01:00
Thursday18:00 - 01:00
Friday18:00 - 01:00
Saturday18:00 - 01:00