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CALL SOUL - Breaking Bar in Munich

CALL SOUL - Breaking Bar

About

A themed bar in the style of the TV series "Breaking Bad". It offers a theatrical serving of cocktails in unusual dishes, for example, in "blood bags" or mini-baths.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Full bar
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wine list
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Pet-friendly

Contacts

Biedersteiner Str. 6, 80802 München
+491749201674

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday18:00 - 01:00
Wednesday18:00 - 01:00
Thursday18:00 - 01:00
Friday18:00 - 01:00
Saturday18:00 - 01:00