Bar Montez in Munich
About
One of the newest and most stylish lounges in the city. Located in the luxury Rosewood Hotel. It offers signature cocktails with live jazz in interiors reminiscent of a private indoor club.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Live music
Quiet atmosphere
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Wine list
Full bar
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Kardinal-Faulhaber-Straße 1, 80333 München
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday18:00 - 01:00
Tuesday18:00 - 01:00
Wednesday18:00 - 01:00
Thursday18:00 - 01:00
Friday18:00 - 01:30
Saturday18:00 - 01:30
Sunday18:00 - 01:00