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Bar Montez in Munich

Bar Montez

About

One of the newest and most stylish lounges in the city. Located in the luxury Rosewood Hotel. It offers signature cocktails with live jazz in interiors reminiscent of a private indoor club.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Live music
Quiet atmosphere
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Wine list
Full bar
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Kardinal-Faulhaber-Straße 1, 80333 München
+49898000198720

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday18:00 - 01:00
Tuesday18:00 - 01:00
Wednesday18:00 - 01:00
Thursday18:00 - 01:00
Friday18:00 - 01:30
Saturday18:00 - 01:30
Sunday18:00 - 01:00