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RU

Lucky Who in Munich

Lucky Who

About

A club-restaurant with a spacious terrace, which operates as an elegant establishment during the day and turns into a stylish party venue at night. It is popular among the city's fashionable and wealthy youth.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Wine list
Full bar

Contacts

Almeida Palais, Innenhof Almeida Palais, Brienner Str. 14, 80333 München-Maxvorstadt

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday11:00 - 14:00
Tuesday11:00 - 14:00
Wednesday11:00 - 14:00
Thursday11:00 - 14:00
Friday22:00 - 05:00
Saturday22:00 - 05:00