Lucky Who in Munich
About
A club-restaurant with a spacious terrace, which operates as an elegant establishment during the day and turns into a stylish party venue at night. It is popular among the city's fashionable and wealthy youth.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Wine list
Full bar
Contacts
Almeida Palais, Innenhof Almeida Palais, Brienner Str. 14, 80333 München-Maxvorstadt
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday11:00 - 14:00
Tuesday11:00 - 14:00
Wednesday11:00 - 14:00
Thursday11:00 - 14:00
Friday22:00 - 05:00
Saturday22:00 - 05:00