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M'Uniqo Rooftop Bar in Munich

M'Uniqo Rooftop Bar

About

The highest bar in the city (12th floor) with a 360° view of Munich and the Alps. It has a strict dress code and one of the most extensive vermouth cards in Europe.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Leopoldstraße 170, 80805 München
+49899042194480

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday18:00 - 00:00
Wednesday18:00 - 00:00
Thursday18:00 - 00:00
Friday18:00 - 01:00
Saturday18:00 - 01:00