Neuraum in Munich
About
One of the largest clubs in the city, located near the central train station. It includes three dance floors with different types of music (electronic, pop, and charts).
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Live music
DJ sets
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Arnulfstraße 17, 80335 München-Ludwigsvorstadt-Isarvorstadt
Extra Info
HOURS
Friday22:30 - 00:00
Saturday00:00 - 06:00
Sunday00:00 - 06:00