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RU

Neuraum in Munich

Neuraum

About

One of the largest clubs in the city, located near the central train station. It includes three dance floors with different types of music (electronic, pop, and charts).

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Live music
DJ sets
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Arnulfstraße 17, 80335 München-Ludwigsvorstadt-Isarvorstadt
+4989381538999

Extra Info

HOURS
Friday22:30 - 00:00
Saturday00:00 - 06:00
Sunday00:00 - 06:00