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RU

EssZimmer in Munich

EssZimmer

About

A 2-star Michelin restaurant located in the futuristic BMW Welt building. The cozy atmosphere with an open fireplace is combined with views of the premium car showroom.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Am Olympiapark 1, 80809 München-Milbertshofen-Am Hart
+4989358991815

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday19:00 - 00:00
Wednesday19:00 - 00:00
Thursday19:00 - 00:00
Friday19:00 - 00:00
Saturday19:00 - 00:00