We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

Restaurant JAN - Jan Hartwig in Munich

Restaurant JAN - Jan Hartwig

About

The restaurant received three Michelin stars just six months after opening its signature restaurant. The 7-course menu is a true work of art that combines precision and creativity.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Luisenstraße 27, 80333 München-Maxvorstadt
+498923708658

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday18:30 - 19:00
Wednesday18:30 - 19:00
Thursday18:30 - 19:00
Friday12:00 - 19:30