Restaurant JAN - Jan Hartwig in Munich
About
The restaurant received three Michelin stars just six months after opening its signature restaurant. The 7-course menu is a true work of art that combines precision and creativity.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Luisenstraße 27, 80333 München-Maxvorstadt
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday18:30 - 19:00
Wednesday18:30 - 19:00
Thursday18:30 - 19:00
Friday12:00 - 19:30