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Schwarzreiter in Munich

Schwarzreiter

About

Located in the Vier Jahreszeiten Kempinski Hotel on the prestigious Maximilianstrasse. Offers a light and modern interpretation of Bavarian cuisine in a luxurious setting.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking

Contacts

Maximilianstraße 17, 80539 München-Altstadt-Lehel
+498921252125

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 23:00
Tuesday12:00 - 23:00
Wednesday12:00 - 23:00
Thursday12:00 - 23:00
Friday12:00 - 00:00
Saturday12:00 - 00:00
Sunday12:00 - 23:00