Werneckhof Sigi Schelling in Munich
About
An exquisite restaurant in the prestigious Schwabing district, preserving the traditions of haute cuisine. Founded by the legendary gastronome Ziggy Schelling, it is renowned for its elegant atmosphere, impeccable service, and culinary masterpieces that combine classic recipes with modern presentation art. An ideal destination for those seeking refined gastronomy experiences.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Werneckstraße 11, 80802 München-Schwabing-Freimann
Extra Info
HOURS
Wednesday12:00 - 00:00
Thursday12:00 - 00:00
Friday12:00 - 00:00
Saturday12:00 - 00:00