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Werneckhof Sigi Schelling in Munich

Werneckhof Sigi Schelling

About

An exquisite restaurant in the prestigious Schwabing district, preserving the traditions of haute cuisine. Founded by the legendary gastronome Ziggy Schelling, it is renowned for its elegant atmosphere, impeccable service, and culinary masterpieces that combine classic recipes with modern presentation art. An ideal destination for those seeking refined gastronomy experiences.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Werneckstraße 11, 80802 München-Schwabing-Freimann
+4989244189190

Extra Info

HOURS
Wednesday12:00 - 00:00
Thursday12:00 - 00:00
Friday12:00 - 00:00
Saturday12:00 - 00:00