Hofbräuhaus in Munich
About
A tourist attraction, the second floor of the restaurant offers a more relaxed and formal setting for business lunches and classic dinners.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Live music
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Pet-friendly
Contacts
Platzl 9, 80331 München
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday11:00 - 00:00
Tuesday11:00 - 00:00
Wednesday11:00 - 00:00
Thursday11:00 - 00:00
Friday11:00 - 00:00
Saturday11:00 - 00:00
Sunday11:00 - 00:00