About

I stop by the same little bakery near Spaccanapoli most days, mostly because the owner is the third generation running it and he'll tell you exactly which cousin makes the sfogliatella that morning. Naples runs on these family places, and I know which ones have kept their recipes honest for a hundred years and which just print "nonna's kitchen" on the menu. Ask me and I'll take you to a trattoria in the Sanità where the grandmother still works the pasta by hand and the son argues with her about the sauce.