Leisure & Experiences in Naples
An elegant 19th-century neoclassical villa surrounded by a lush park. Today it is a museum complex that includes the Museum of Prince Diego Aragona Pignatelli Cortés and the Carriage Museum, showcasing the history and culture of aristocratic families.
A stylish cocktail bar specializing in signature cocktails and refined small bites, offering the atmosphere of a modern boutique.
An elegant cocktail bar and restaurant located on the ground floor of the Royal Continental hotel on Naples’ seafront. The venue positions itself as a “laboratory of proper drinking,” where science meets mixology.
A unique historical site located within the complex of the ancient Ospedale degli Incurabili. It is dedicated to the development of medicine, surgery, and pharmacy. Visitors can see historical surgical instruments, antique apothecary vessels, and evidence of medical practices from past centuries.
A modern fine-dining restaurant located inside the Royal Continental Hotel on Naples’ seafront. The establishment offers a creative menu that combines local ingredients with contemporary techniques, an elegant atmosphere, professional service, and panoramic sea views.
The pizzeria offers traditional Neapolitan pizza in the historic part of the city, where guests can enjoy an authentic atmosphere.
One of the largest and most important squares in Naples, located in the city center near the port. It is a key tourist hub, bringing together the historic Castel Nuovo, the grand Municipal building, and the Fountain of Neptune, while offering views of the harbor.
An elegant venue in the Posillipo district with a contemporary design, panoramic windows, and a terrace offering breathtaking views of the Bay of Naples, Mount Vesuvius, and the island of Capri. The bar, part of the Palazzo Petrucci complex, provides a refined atmosphere ideal for an aperitivo or a romantic evening.
A concept boutique restaurant in the historic center of Naples, located directly opposite the cathedral. The venue combines a classic Neapolitan restaurant, a delicatessen shop, and a space dedicated to the cult of Saint Januarius.
An elegant square in the very center of Naples, located on the famous Corso Umberto I. It is known for its 19th-century historic architecture, its proximity to the port, and major attractions. The square is surrounded by grand buildings and lies close to the heart of the old city.
A cozy, Michelin‑recommended restaurant located in central Naples, near Villa Pignatelli and the municipal gardens, it offers authentic Campanian and Mediterranean cuisine in the style of an elegant tavern. Guests praise the generous portions, delicious traditional dishes, and the friendly atmosphere.
A popular restaurant serving traditional Neapolitan cuisine, located in the historic center of Naples. The establishment is known for its cozy atmosphere, attentive service, and classic Campanian dishes.