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Personal concierge in Naples

Unlock infinite options with our personal lifestyle manager option

The concept of our services

We believe that your time is the most valuable. Our mission is to make your life easier, more comfortable and richer, freeing you from routine and worries. From daily tasks to the most ambitious desires, we take care of your comfort and provide services that reflect your status and lifestyle.

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  • Personal assistant in touch 24/7

    Each of our clients is provided with a personal assistant who is always in touch. They become your trusted person, ready to solve any issues, from travel arrangements to exclusive inquiries.

  • Individual approach to each client

    We create unique solutions tailored to your desires and needs. Whether you need exclusive access to private events, booking the best hotels, or arranging private flights — everything will be top notch.

  • High level of privacy and security

    We understand the importance of our clients' privacy. All your requests are handled with maximum confidentiality, and our specialists ensure reliability and security in any situation.

  • 24/7 support and responsiveness

    Our team works around the clock to ensure that your tasks are solved instantly, regardless of the time zone or complexity of the request. We are always in touch to make your life more comfortable and easier.

Unlock Exclusive Experiences

Thanks to our wide network of contacts, we provide access to the most exclusive events, luxury products and services that are not normally available. With us, you get privileges that others don't have.

THE VERSENTLY MOBILE APP

In our mobile application, you can discover curated lifestyle tours and explore the city through the eyes of lifestyle guides. Enjoy selected routes across top-rated restaurants, art spaces, and cultural landmarks — designed to turn your time in the city into a seamless and inspiring experience. A dedicated lifestyle manager will stay in touch to assist you with concierge requests, ensuring your stay is effortless and refined.

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BLOG ABOUT THE LIFESTYLE YOU DESERVE

Our review of the most vibrant city locations, world-class restaurants and luxury cars.

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A Luxury Concierge for Naples and the Wider Region

The vibrant heart of Southern Italy offers an intoxicating mix of ancient history, dramatic coastline, and world-class gastronomy. Navigating this geographically complex region, from bustling city streets to the steep cliffs of the Amalfi Coast, requires deep local expertise and precise logistics. Engaging an elite concierge in Naples unlocks a seamless experience across Campania, transforming complicated regional travel into pure, effortless enjoyment.

Whether you are arriving for a seasonal retreat, coordinating coastal leisure, or managing private commitments, having dedicated support ensures your time is spent enjoying the Mediterranean rhythm rather than resolving local friction. Your journey is elevated by meticulous planning and immediate access to the region's finest offerings.

Finding Property and Local Opportunities

Acquiring a coastal villa overlooking the Tyrrhenian Sea or securing a charming historic apartment in the city represents a inspiring personal milestone or strategic investment. Navigating the southern real estate landscape requires trusted local networks that provide access to rare off-market opportunities.

Sourcing and Managing Local Assets

  • Confidential access to unlisted historic palazzos and coastal estates.
  • Coordination with vetted legal advisors and local restoration specialists.
  • Comprehensive lifestyle management in Naples to maintain your villa while you are away.
  • Connecting investors with promising commercial and hospitality opportunities across Campania.

Relying on a private concierge in Naples allows you to explore regional opportunities with absolute privacy and peace of mind. We handle the surrounding logistics so you can focus entirely on enjoying your coastal retreat.

Luxury Concierge Services for Yachting and Coastal Travel

The true magic of Campania is best experienced from the water, where secluded coves, dramatic sea caves, and iconic islands like Capri and Ischia await. Organizing maritime travel across this fragmented coastline demands expert coordination, from securing elusive moorings to arranging bespoke onboard experiences. High-level luxury concierge services in Naples take the stress out of maritime logistics completely.

  • Chartering fully crewed motor yachts for private day trips or extended island cruises.
  • Priority berthing in highly requested harbors along the Amalfi Coast.
  • A dedicated personal concierge in Naples to coordinate seamless shore excursions and private transfers.
  • Tailored onboard catering prepared by renowned local chefs featuring fresh regional seafood.

Private Access to Campania’s Cultural and Culinary Life

Campania is globally celebrated as the birthplace of iconic Italian gastronomy and home to breathtaking archaeological wonders like Pompeii and Herculaneum. Exploring these treasures privately requires curated access that avoids crowded public paths. Partnering with a vip concierge in Naples opens doors to exclusive wine tastings on the slopes of Mount Vesuvius and private after-hours tours of historic ruins.

Curated Regional Experiences

  • Closed-door viewings of private art collections and historic chapels.
  • Priority tables at Michelin-starred coastal restaurants and legendary local trattorias.
  • Private culinary masterclasses with master pizzaiolos and acclaimed regional chefs.
  • Customized shopping trips to traditional artisan workshops for bespoke tailoring and silk.

Having trusted vip concierge services in Naples guarantees that every cultural encounter and dining experience is flawlessly executed to match your exact tastes.

Managing Complex Travel Across Southern Italy

Southern Italy’s charm comes with unique logistical challenges, including narrow coastal roads, busy ferry terminals, and tight schedules between islands. Moving effortlessly between the city, Ravello, Positano, and Capri requires dynamic, real-time coordination. Utilizing top-tier luxury concierge services in Naples ensures that helicopters, private drivers, and speedboats operate in perfect harmony.

  • Private helicopter transfers to bypass coastal traffic and arrive swiftly at your villa.
  • Chauffeur-driven luxury vehicles prepared for challenging regional routes.
  • Having a luxury concierge in Naples rapidly adjust transportation schedules during sudden weather changes.
  • Seamless luggage transfers directly between your yacht, hotel, or private estate.

A Local Partner for Longer Stays and Second Homes

Maintaining a second home or spending extended seasons in Southern Italy should be an experience defined by total relaxation and genuine inspiration. We serve as your permanent, discreet partner on the ground, handling every domestic detail and personal request with absolute dedication.

Sustaining Your Coastal Lifestyle

  • Rigorous supervision of estate maintenance, landscaping, and pool care.
  • Vetting and managing experienced domestic staff, private drivers, and housekeepers.
  • Round-the-clock availability via a vip concierge in Naples to fulfill spontaneous personal requests.

Versently provides an unmatched level of care and local expertise, ensuring your time in Southern Italy remains completely effortless, secure, and deeply memorable year after year.