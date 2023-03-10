Luxury yachts for rent in Naples
The sea, the sun, and the dramatic coastline create a distinctly Italian sense of celebration from the moment you step aboard. A private yacht is made for island escapes, long afternoons at sea, and sunset dinners.
What we offer
A yacht charter can become a journey in its own right, with island stops, coastal scenery, and plenty of time to enjoy the sea.
- Yachts for routes to Capri, Ischia, and along the Amalfi Coast.
- Vessels suited to both day trips and longer charters.
- Onboard hospitality with dining and drinks selected in advance.
- Smaller yachts for couples and larger options for groups.
Request
You leave a request on the website, call us or contact us via messenger.
Personal manager will help you
A personal manager helps you choose the right yacht, taking into account your requests, the number of guests and the purpose of the rental.
Coordinate
We coordinate the route, on-board services and additional options (catering, music, decor)
Payment
Payment is available online or offline, and all details are confirmed in a form that is convenient for you.
Advantages of working with us
Crew and on-board service
Navigating between Capri and the Amalfi cliffs calls for an adaptable crew—equally skilled at hosting an energetic deck lunch and keeping the yacht silent during anchor stops.
- Onboard gastronomy celebrating Mediterranean recipes and fresh regional catches.
- Skilled crew managing secure anchorage, tenders, and guest safety in busy bays.
- Fluid daily schedule where meal courses and swimming stops follow your mood.
Additional services
A day in the Mediterranean can easily lose track of time: lunch gives way to a swim, an island stop turns into an aperitivo, and the afternoon gradually becomes evening. The right additions simply complement this unhurried rhythm.
- A private island drop-off followed by dinner at a selected restaurant.
- An Italian tasting experience with regional cheeses, seafood, seasonal fruit, and desserts.
- Snorkelling equipment and other water activities for leisurely stops along the route.
- Flowers, music, or festive styling for a special evening on board.
Routes and destinations
The Gulf of Naples makes it possible to change scenery without committing to long crossings. A charter may combine views of Vesuvius with the islands of Capri and Ischia or continue along the Amalfi Coast.
- Naples, Posillipo, and Nisida — a shorter outing beneath the slopes of Vesuvius, with villas and rocky shoreline close to the water.
- Capri and Anacapri — a full island day with time around the Faraglioni, Marina Piccola, and secluded coves.
- Ischia and Procida — a quieter alternative, bringing together thermal waters, small harbours, and colourful waterfront neighbourhoods.
- Positano, Amalfi, and Ravello — a longer coastal journey through one of Italy’s most celebrated stretches of Mediterranean scenery.
Yachts for special occasions
The Bay of Naples encourages long days on the water, where dining, swimming, and coastal stops can become part of the celebration itself.
- Mark a birthday with lunch on board and time for swimming in a sheltered bay.
- Bring family together for dinner followed by an evening cruise along the coast.
- Create a private portrait, family, or fashion shoot with Vesuvius and the islands providing the backdrop.
The character of southern Italy comes through beautifully when the day is allowed to unfold at sea.