Luxury villas in Naples
A villa suits a lifestyle where pleasure is never something to postpone. Sunshine, open air, long lunches, and vivid evenings make the home a natural part of the Italian art of enjoying the moment.
What we offer
The Neapolitan way of life calls for a home made for long lunches, family gatherings, and unhurried afternoons. We pair expressive architecture with the comfort that makes Italian living feel effortless.
- Villas with sea views and terraces for seasonal or extended rental.
- Historic residences retaining original architectural details.
- Contemporary homes with pools and secluded leisure areas.
- Properties for acquisition as private residences or long-term holdings.
- Bespoke searches based on preferred surroundings, scale, and character.
Request
Contact us via the website, phone, messengers or through a personal assistant in the Versently mobile application.
Personal manager will help you
Your personal manager will clarify all your wishes and suggest suitable options.
Viewing
We will arrange viewing of the villas in person or online.
Rent or purchase
For rent: we sign the contract and prepare the villa for your arrival
For purchase: we accompany the transaction at every stage, including legal verification
Advantages of working with us
The best locations
Naples offers an unusually rich choice of settings, from hillside villas overlooking the Gulf to elegant urban residences close to the waterfront.
- Posillipo — panoramic villas, privacy, and exceptional views across the Gulf of Naples.
- Chiaia — sophisticated city living surrounded by boutiques, restaurants, and historic palazzi.
- Vomero — leafy hills, generous streets, and a calmer rhythm above the waterfront.
- Mergellina — waterfront living with easy access to central Naples and its coastal promenade.
Additional services
Southern Italy is best enjoyed through the sea, cuisine, and journeys shaped around a relaxed yet highly personal rhythm.
- Yacht charters along the Amalfi Coast and private island excursions.
- Bespoke culinary routes featuring local produce and regional wines.
- Private guides for Pompeii, historic districts, and lesser-known cultural sites.
- Chauffeur-driven journeys throughout Campania.
Why choose us
The best journeys leave room for spontaneity while keeping every important arrangement firmly under control.
- Private culinary experiences, coastal excursions, and boat trips can reveal a more personal side of the region.
- Local partners for transportation, dining, and bespoke experiences are selected with close attention to quality.
- A dedicated manager takes care of the essential arrangements, giving the client more freedom throughout the stay.
Services for villa owners
For a Mediterranean residence, preserving the quality of the guest experience is essential, as it directly influences demand and reputation.
- Property preparation between guest stays.
- Tenant communication and handling of individual requests.
- Promotion to clients seeking private coastal accommodation.
- Support with decisions around seasonal rental, long-term occupancy, or resale.
Transaction security guarantee
Mediterranean property may involve additional costs and service arrangements that deserve clear treatment before the booking or purchase is confirmed.
- Review of included expenses and services.
- Clarification of deposits, utilities, and potential damage liability.
- Confirmation of the agreed occupancy terms within the contract.