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Malocchio Cocktail Bar in Naples

Malocchio Cocktail Bar

About

An atmospheric bar in the historic center of Naples, known for its intimate, mystical interior and creative cocktails. The design creates an enigmatic ambiance with dim lighting, perfectly suited for an evening out.

Features

Wine and beer
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Quiet atmosphere
Cocktail list

Contacts

Vico Quercia, 26, 80134 Napoli NA

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday18:00 - 01:00
Tuesday18:00 - 01:00
Wednesday18:00 - 01:00
Thursday18:00 - 01:00
Friday18:00 - 02:00
Saturday18:00 - 02:00
Sunday18:00 - 01:00