Malocchio Cocktail Bar in Naples
About
An atmospheric bar in the historic center of Naples, known for its intimate, mystical interior and creative cocktails. The design creates an enigmatic ambiance with dim lighting, perfectly suited for an evening out.
Features
Wine and beer
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Quiet atmosphere
Cocktail list
Contacts
Vico Quercia, 26, 80134 Napoli NA
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday18:00 - 01:00
Tuesday18:00 - 01:00
Wednesday18:00 - 01:00
Thursday18:00 - 01:00
Friday18:00 - 02:00
Saturday18:00 - 02:00
Sunday18:00 - 01:00