Ba-Bar House in Naples
About
A charismatic Neapolitan bar set within a former recording studio, giving it a distinctive music-inspired vintage character. It combines classic mixology, signature cocktails, and a wide selection of Italian wines.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Cash
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Vico S. Giovanni Maggiore, 6, 80134 Napoli NA
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday17:00 - 02:00
Tuesday17:00 - 02:00
Wednesday17:00 - 02:00
Thursday17:00 - 02:00
Friday17:00 - 02:00
Saturday11:00 - 02:00
Sunday11:00 - 02:00