Posca - Bar/Bakery/Bistrot in Naples
About
A cozy, small venue in the historic center that combines a bakery, bistro, and cocktail bar. The interior invites relaxation, offering a warm atmosphere for breakfasts, refined brunches, and aperitifs, with the option to sit at outdoor tables.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Quiet atmosphere
Parking
Pet-friendly
Contacts
Via Port'Alba, 6, 80134 Napoli NA
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday08:00 - 00:30
Tuesday08:00 - 16:00
Wednesday08:00 - 00:30
Thursday08:00 - 00:30
Friday08:00 - 01:00
Saturday08:00 - 01:00
Sunday08:00 - 00:30