We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

Posca - Bar/Bakery/Bistrot in Naples

Posca - Bar/Bakery/Bistrot

About

A cozy, small venue in the historic center that combines a bakery, bistro, and cocktail bar. The interior invites relaxation, offering a warm atmosphere for breakfasts, refined brunches, and aperitifs, with the option to sit at outdoor tables.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Quiet atmosphere
Parking
Pet-friendly

Contacts

Via Port'Alba, 6, 80134 Napoli NA
+3908118068066

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday08:00 - 00:30
Tuesday08:00 - 16:00
Wednesday08:00 - 00:30
Thursday08:00 - 00:30
Friday08:00 - 01:00
Saturday08:00 - 01:00
Sunday08:00 - 00:30