About

Every morning I walk the same streets between the old town and the port, stopping at whichever window has changed overnight — because in Nice, the small ateliers and local designers update their displays like a conversation I refuse to miss. I know every maker worth knowing here, from the jeweller on Rue Paradis who sources stones from Provence to the young couturier reinterpreting Niçois textile traditions for women who actually wear clothes. My passion is connecting people to that hidden layer of the city — the one that never ends up in a magazine.