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RU

Van Diemen's Australian Pub in Nice

Van Diemen's Australian Pub

About

A lively Australian pub known for its relaxed atmosphere, great selection of beers, and tasty snacks.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Live music
Wine list
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Pet-friendly

Contacts

30 Cr Saleya, 06300 Nice
+33493545362

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday17:00 - 02:00
Tuesday17:00 - 02:00
Wednesday17:00 - 02:00
Thursday17:00 - 02:00
Friday17:00 - 02:00
Saturday17:00 - 02:00
Sunday17:00 - 02:00