Topaze in Nice
About
A cozy French restaurant and bar located on the seafront in Nice. It offers guests a relaxed atmosphere, cocktails, French cuisine, as well as scenic views from the terrace and balcony.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Vegetarian dishes
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Pet-friendly
Contacts
47 Quai des États-Unis, 06300 Nice
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday08:00 - 00:30
Tuesday08:00 - 00:30
Wednesday08:00 - 00:30
Thursday08:00 - 00:30
Friday08:00 - 00:30
Saturday08:00 - 00:30
Sunday08:00 - 00:30