Foam Port in Nice
About
A modern craft beer bar and restaurant in Nice, located on the waterfront of Port Lympia. The venue is known for its innovative self-service concept and picturesque sunset views over the harbor.
Features
Terrace
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Live music
Vegetarian dishes
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
3 Quai des Deux Emmanuels, 06300 Nice
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday10:00 - 00:00
Tuesday10:00 - 00:00
Wednesday10:00 - 00:00
Thursday10:00 - 00:00
Friday10:00 - 00:00
Saturday10:00 - 00:00
Sunday10:00 - 00:00