We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

Foam Port in Nice

Foam Port

About

A modern craft beer bar and restaurant in Nice, located on the waterfront of Port Lympia. The venue is known for its innovative self-service concept and picturesque sunset views over the harbor.

Features

Terrace
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Live music
Vegetarian dishes
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

3 Quai des Deux Emmanuels, 06300 Nice
+33493895392

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday10:00 - 00:00
Tuesday10:00 - 00:00
Wednesday10:00 - 00:00
Thursday10:00 - 00:00
Friday10:00 - 00:00
Saturday10:00 - 00:00
Sunday10:00 - 00:00