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Ma Nolan's Nice Port in Nice

Ma Nolan's Nice Port

About

An authentic Irish pub located in the picturesque port district of Nice. The venue combines the atmosphere of traditional Irish hospitality with the modern style of the French Riviera.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Live music
Accepts cards
Cash
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Vegan dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Pet-friendly

Contacts

5 Quai des Deux Emmanuels, 06300 Nice
+33493316212

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday11:00 - 02:00
Tuesday11:00 - 02:00
Wednesday11:00 - 02:00
Thursday11:00 - 02:00
Friday11:00 - 02:00
Saturday11:00 - 02:00
Sunday11:00 - 02:00