Ma Nolan's Nice Port in Nice
About
An authentic Irish pub located in the picturesque port district of Nice. The venue combines the atmosphere of traditional Irish hospitality with the modern style of the French Riviera.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Live music
Accepts cards
Cash
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Vegan dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Pet-friendly
Contacts
5 Quai des Deux Emmanuels, 06300 Nice
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday11:00 - 02:00
Tuesday11:00 - 02:00
Wednesday11:00 - 02:00
Thursday11:00 - 02:00
Friday11:00 - 02:00
Saturday11:00 - 02:00
Sunday11:00 - 02:00