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Le Bateleur in Nice

Le Bateleur

About

An atmospheric cocktail and beer bar located in the very heart of Old Nice on the famous Cours Saleya square. The venue combines the features of an English pub and an elegant cocktail bar.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Live music
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

12 Cr Saleya, 06300 Nice
+33493813682

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday16:00 - 02:00
Tuesday16:00 - 02:00
Wednesday16:00 - 02:00
Thursday16:00 - 02:00
Friday16:00 - 02:00
Saturday16:00 - 02:00
Sunday16:00 - 02:00