Barbacane in Nice
About
the day and a relaxing bar in the evening, offering excellent cocktails, Cuban cigars, as well as meat and cheese platters.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Parking
Pet-friendly
Contacts
3 Cr Saleya, 06300 Nice
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday09:00 - 20:00
Tuesday09:00 - 20:00
Wednesday09:00 - 20:00
Thursday09:00 - 20:00
Friday09:00 - 00:30
Saturday09:00 - 00:30
Sunday09:00 - 20:00