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RU

Barbacane in Nice

Barbacane

About

the day and a relaxing bar in the evening, offering excellent cocktails, Cuban cigars, as well as meat and cheese platters.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Parking
Pet-friendly

Contacts

3 Cr Saleya, 06300 Nice
+33960183920

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday09:00 - 20:00
Tuesday09:00 - 20:00
Wednesday09:00 - 20:00
Thursday09:00 - 20:00
Friday09:00 - 00:30
Saturday09:00 - 00:30
Sunday09:00 - 20:00