Musée Archéologique de Nice-Cimiez in Nice
About
An open‑air museum and indoor exhibition located in the historic Cimiez district. It showcases the ruins of the ancient Roman city of Cemenelum, including baths, an arena, and an early Christian complex, as well as finds that trace the history of Liguria from the Bronze Age.
Contacts
160 Av. des Arènes de Cimiez, 06000 Nice
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday10:00 - 18:00
Wednesday10:00 - 18:00
Thursday10:00 - 18:00
Friday10:00 - 18:00
Saturday10:00 - 18:00
Sunday10:00 - 18:00