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Musée Archéologique de Nice-Cimiez in Nice

Musée Archéologique de Nice-Cimiez

About

An open‑air museum and indoor exhibition located in the historic Cimiez district. It showcases the ruins of the ancient Roman city of Cemenelum, including baths, an arena, and an early Christian complex, as well as finds that trace the history of Liguria from the Bronze Age.

Contacts

160 Av. des Arènes de Cimiez, 06000 Nice
+33493815957

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday10:00 - 18:00
Wednesday10:00 - 18:00
Thursday10:00 - 18:00
Friday10:00 - 18:00
Saturday10:00 - 18:00
Sunday10:00 - 18:00