Eglise Saint Jean-Baptiste - Le Voeu in Nice
About
A historic church built in the 19th century in gratitude for the city’s deliverance from a cholera epidemic. It is known for its architecture, which blends Neo-Romanesque and Neo-Byzantine elements, and is an important site of religious pilgrimage.
Contacts
2 Rue Alfred Mortier, 06000 Nice
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday09:00 - 19:00
Tuesday09:00 - 19:00
Wednesday09:00 - 19:00
Thursday09:00 - 19:00
Friday09:00 - 19:00
Saturday09:00 - 19:00
Sunday10:00 - 20:00