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RU

Le Frog in Nice

Le Frog

About

A popular restaurant of traditional French cuisine. The venue is known for its relaxed atmosphere and specializes in classic dishes.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Vegan dishes
Vegetarian dishes
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Pet-friendly
Parking

Contacts

3 Rue Milton Robbins, 06300 Nice
+33493858565

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 22:30
Tuesday12:00 - 22:30
Wednesday12:00 - 22:30
Thursday12:00 - 22:30
Friday12:00 - 22:30
Saturday12:00 - 22:30
Sunday12:00 - 22:30